Project to find 'missing meteorites'

Manchester University's Katherine Joy and Geoff Evatt want to find iron meteorites in the Antarctic. This field season Katherine went to what should be productive search locations. Meanwhile, Geoff tested equipment that will detect metal objects hidden in the ice. The pair spoke to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

Image by Geoff Evatt/University of Manchester

  • 27 Feb 2019