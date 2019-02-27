Project to find 'missing meteorites'

Media player
Project to find Antarctica's 'missing meteorites'
Manchester University's Katherine Joy and Geoff Evatt want to find iron meteorites in the Antarctic. This field season Katherine went to what should be productive search locations. Meanwhile, Geoff tested equipment that will detect metal objects hidden in the ice. The pair spoke to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
Image by Geoff Evatt/University of Manchester
27 Feb 2019
