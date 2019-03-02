SpaceX capsule takes to the skies

Media player
SpaceX: Nasa astronaut capsule demo takes to the skies
The SpaceX company has launched a capsule designed to carry people from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
Founder Elon Musk said this could be a step towards opening space travel to commercial customers.
02 Mar 2019
