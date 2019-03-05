Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Movie shows moment of asteroid landing
A camera on the Hayabusa-2 spacecraft captured the moment the probe touched down on an asteroid Ryugu.
Hayabusa was attempting to grab a sample of rock in the manoeuvre, which occurred on asteroid on 21 February (GMT).
A shower of dusty fragments can be seen lifting up from Ryugu as Hayabusa-2 fires a bullet into the surface at 300m/s.
-
05 Mar 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window