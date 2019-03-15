'I am super worried about the environment'
Video

Climate change: How people around the world are directly affected

Young people around the world spoke to the BBC ahead of a global rally to highlight the impact of global warming.

Students will demonstrate in towns and cities in around 60 countries as part of the Youth Strike 4 Climate movement.

