'I am super worried about the environment'

Climate change: How people around the world are directly affected
Young people around the world spoke to the BBC ahead of a global rally to highlight the impact of global warming.
Students will demonstrate in towns and cities in around 60 countries as part of the Youth Strike 4 Climate movement.
15 Mar 2019
