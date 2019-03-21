Media player
Bloodhound will race 'as soon as possible'
The Bloodhound supersonic car is back, under new management and preparing to renew its pursuit of the land speed record. The project went into administration last year, unable to secure the financing needed to go racing - even though the vehicle was all but built. But with the purchase of the car by entrepreneur Ian Warhurst, Bloodhound has been put on a new footing. Bloodhound technical director Mark Chapman told our science correspondent Jonathan Amos that he wanted to start running the car "as soon as possible".
21 Mar 2019
