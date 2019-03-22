Media player
Dead whale 'had 40kg of plastic in its stomach'
A dead whale has been found washed up in the Philippines with a stomach filled with 40kg of plastic.
Workers at D'Bone Collector Museum in Davao City recovered the body of the Cuvier's beaked whale before making the discovery.
Darrel Blatchley is the director of the museum and personally conducted the necropsy, an autopsy for animals.
He told Radio 5 Live that when they started to open the whale up, “plastic immediately started to spew out of it”.
22 Mar 2019
