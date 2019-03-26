How a kingfisher helped reshape Japan's bullet train
Video

Japan's famous bullet train used to make a loud boom when it travelled through tunnels. But, thanks to a spot of bird-watching, an engineer was able to fix the problem after he was inspired by a kingfisher.

  • 26 Mar 2019
