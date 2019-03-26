Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The ex-poachers saving snow leopards in Russia
In Sailugemsky National Park, the snow leopard population has found an unlikely ally - ex-poachers.
Their knowledge of the animal's movements and trap-setting was once used for hunting, but has now been reclaimed to monitor snow leopard populations thanks to a World Wildlife Fund project which began in 2015.
Camera traps are used to monitor the snow leopard, which have seen a rise in population.
26 Mar 2019
