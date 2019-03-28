'Back-up' koalas are 'incredibly strong'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Longleat: Koala conservation scheme 'working despite death'

Longleat Safari Park says its conservation project is working, despite criticism after one animal died.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 28 Mar 2019