'Living fossil' in new home

Video

This extremely rare Chinese giant salamander was rescued after an attempt to smuggle it into the UK.

The young animal has now been given a new home at ZSL London Zoo, where scientists hope to eventually establish a breeding programme.

The animals, which are the largest amphibians in the world, were once widespread across China. But a recent survey found barely any of them left in the wild.

Dr Helen Meredith of the Amphibian Survival Alliance and Synchronicity Earth told the BBC's Rebecca Morelle the illegal wildlife trade was placing tremendous pressure on the creatures.

