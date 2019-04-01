Media player
Video
Seagull snatches baby turtle on live TV
A baby turtle was snatched by a seagull as it was being released to the sea, on the BBC's Blue Planet Live television programme.
Scientist Janine Ferguson released the hatchlings on Heron Island in Australia, along with presenter Liz Bonnin.
01 Apr 2019
