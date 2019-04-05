'I've pulled engines out of the water'

Video

After recovering from cancer Lizzie Carr took to the water to help recover.

The more she paddleboarded in London the more she noticed the levels of plastic in our waterways.

On her "adventure with purpose" from Godalming in Surrey to Kendal in the Lake District she took photos of the plastic that was floating around adding #PlasticPatrol to her tweets.

She has now developed an app that allows people to take a photo of plastic pollution which geo-tags the pic.

Teaming up with Nottingham University she hopes the information gathered will help shape government policy on plastic pollution.

Video journalists: Christina McSorley and Gem O'Reilly