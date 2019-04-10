The group asking protesters to break the law
Protest group Extinction Rebellion's fight against climate change is making headlines - most recently when they stripped semi-naked in the House of Commons.

The Victoria Derbyshire programme has gone behind the scenes with the organisation urging people to break the law to save the world.

