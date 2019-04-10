Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Tibetan Plateau's danger lakes assessed
Swiss and Chinese scientists have worked together to look at the flood threat coming from glacial lakes. It's the first large-scale assessment of glacial lake outburst flood danger across the entire Tibetan Plateau. Simon Allen from the University of Zurich spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
-
10 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window