Video
'There could be other Anak Krakataus'
How many volcanoes around the world have the potential to collapse and generate tsunamis, just like Anak Krakatau did in December? Prof David Tappin, from the British Geological Survey and University College London, says perhaps more than 40. This make the lessons learned at Anak Krakatau all the more important.
10 Apr 2019
These are external links and will open in a new window