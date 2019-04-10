Black hole picture 'a dream come true'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Black hole picture 'a dream come true'

Astronomers have taken the first ever picture of a black hole at the heart of a distant galaxy called M87 in the Virgo galaxy cluster.

It measures 40 billion km across, 3.3 million times the size of the Earth.

The Event Horizon Telescope used a network of eight telescopes across the world to get the image.

Read more: First ever black hole image released

  • 10 Apr 2019
Go to next video: How does a black hole 'burp'?