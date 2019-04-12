SpaceX nails triple booster landing

Video

Elon Musk's SpaceX Falcon Heavy launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida carrying a satellite into orbit for Saudi Arabian company Arabsat.

As well as having its first commercial payload, it was also the first time the three lower boosters of the rocket returned to Earth successfully.

The rocket is part of a growing number of launch services at SpaceX, which includes the Crew Dragon that docked onto the International Space Station in March.