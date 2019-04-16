The first ocean plastics
The history of plastic in the sea

A metal box that has been dragged around the ocean since 1931 has accidentally created a record of the entire history of ocean plastic.

The continuous plankton recorder (CPR) - first ensnared a plastic bag off the coast of Ireland in 1965.

The recorder also revealed how much more plastic has been found in the ocean in recent decades.

