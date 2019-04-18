Media player
Extinction Rebellion challenged over climate change protests
Extinction Rebellion has defended their protests which have caused travel disruption across London.
The co-founder of the group, Gail Bradbrook, told Today they were "making history" and people should take time off work to join them.
18 Apr 2019
