Thousands of emperor penguin chicks drown
Video

After severe weather in 2016 a large penguin colony at the Brunt ice shelf in Antarctica never recovered.

The emperor penguins in the Halley Bay colony have either moved away or stopped breeding after thousands of chicks died when the ice collapsed during bad weather three years ago.

Emperor penguins need the fast ice that connects them to the mainland, Dr Michelle LaRue told the BBC.

  • 25 Apr 2019
