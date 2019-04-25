Thousands of emperor penguin chicks drown.

Video

After severe weather in 2016 a large penguin colony at the Brunt ice shelf in Antarctica never recovered and the emperor penguins in the Halley Bay colony have either moved away or stopped breeding after thousands of chicks died when the ice collapsed during bad weather 3 years ago.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.