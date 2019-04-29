Media player
How one woman beat mining giants and saved rare snow leopards
A woman from Mongolia has won a prestigious environment award after successfully campaigning to stop mining firms destroying a critical habitat for snow leopards.
Bayarjargal Agvaantseren persuaded her government to create a huge nature reserve in the South Gobi Desert and cancel 37 mining contracts in the area.
She is one of six people recognised for their work by the 2019 Goldman Environmental Prize committee.
Video produced by Trystan Young
