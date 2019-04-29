Snow leopard saviour

Video

Bayarjargal Agvaantseren from Mongolia has won the Goldman Environmental Prize after a campaign to stop mining firms destroying a critical habitat for snow leopards where she persuaded the government to create a huge nature reserve in the South Gobi Desert and cancel 37 mining contracts in the area.

