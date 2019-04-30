'I've killed hundreds of endangered birds'

Media player
Leuser rainforest: From poacher to animal protector
As a poacher Khaedir killed hundreds of endangered hornbills. Until one day when an encounter with one of the birds transformed his life.
This is a series about the animals of Indonesia's Leuser rainforest and the people trying to save them. Leuser is one of the most biodiverse places on earth.
- Baby orangutans rescued from pet trade
- Orangutan 'shot 62 times' in Indonesia
- The elephant men of Bener Meriah
Filmed, edited and produced by Charlotte Pamment
Reporter: Mehu Sitepu
Additional production support by Shinta Retnani
30 Apr 2019
