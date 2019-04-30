'I've killed hundreds of endangered birds'

Video

As a poacher Khaedir killed hundreds of endangered hornbills. Until one day when an encounter with one of the birds transformed his life.

This is a series about the animals of Indonesia's Leuser rainforest and the people trying to save them. Leuser is one of the most biodiverse places on earth.

Filmed, edited and produced by Charlotte Pamment

Reporter: Mehu Sitepu

Additional production support by Shinta Retnani