Leuser rainforest: Are palm oil farmers shooting orangutans?
Deforestation caused by palm oil cultivation is pushing orangutans into the path of farmers who shoot the animals with air rifles to get rid of them.
This is a series about the animals of Indonesia's Leuser rainforest and the people trying to save them. Leuser is one of the most biodiverse places on earth.
Filmed, edited and produced by Charlotte Pamment
Reporter: Mehu Sitepu
Additional camerawork and production support by Shinta Retnani, Haryo Wirawan and Irendra Radjawali
30 Apr 2019