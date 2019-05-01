'I've killed hundreds of endangered birds'

Video

As a poacher in Indonesia's Leuser rainforest Khaedir killed hundreds of endangered hornbills. Until one day when an encounter with one of the birds transformed his life.

Filmed, edited and produced by Charlotte Pamment.

Reporter: Mehulika Sitepu, BBC Indonesia

Additional production support by Shinta Retnani.

