Will Sumatra's elephants go extinct?

A planned hydro-electric dam funded by China would sever the last remaining elephant corridor in the lowland of the Leuser rainforest in Sumatra, Indonesia. A small village is the only thing that stands in its way.

This is a series about the animals of Indonesia's Leuser rainforest and the people trying to save them.

Filmed, edited and produced by Charlotte Pamment

Reporter: Mehu Sitepu

Additional production support by Shinta Retnani