Why nature's crisis is one for humans too

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
What does a biodiversity emergency mean for humans?
Hundreds of thousands of different species of animals and plants are facing extinction because of human activity, according to the United Nations.
The full report from the Intergovernmental Panel for Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) will be released later today and is expected to say this biodiversity crisis is on a par with - and maybe exceeds - climate change.
But what is biodiversity? And why does it matter to humans?
BBC environment reporter Laura Foster explains.
-
06 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-48142018/what-does-a-biodiversity-emergency-mean-for-humansRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window