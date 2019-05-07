Gove 'cautious' over trophy hunting ban

Video

The UK will not be banning imports from trophy hunting yet, Michael Gove has told new BBC Radio 5 Live podcast ‘Kevin Pietersen: Beast of Man’.

The environment secretary said it was a "delicate political balancing act".

He said he had been advised by wildlife charities to "be cautious" in following other countries and outlawing imports from the controversial sport.

Trophy hunting is the shooting of carefully selected animals in parts of Africa - including some endangered species - under strict government controls.