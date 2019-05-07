Gove 'cautious' over trophy hunting ban

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Michael Gove: No UK ban on trophy hunt imports yet
The UK will not be banning imports from trophy hunting yet, Michael Gove has told new BBC Radio 5 Live podcast ‘Kevin Pietersen: Beast of Man’.
The environment secretary said it was a "delicate political balancing act".
He said he had been advised by wildlife charities to "be cautious" in following other countries and outlawing imports from the controversial sport.
Trophy hunting is the shooting of carefully selected animals in parts of Africa - including some endangered species - under strict government controls.
-
07 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-48147245/michael-gove-no-uk-ban-on-trophy-hunt-imports-yetRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window