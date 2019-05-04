Meet the scientists studying seal poo
Video

The British Antarctic Survey monitor the droppings of some of the higher predators of South Georgia in the Antarctic. They say it helps them keep track of what's happening in the environment.

Camera/editor Raeph Ballantyne

  • 04 May 2019
