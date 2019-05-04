Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet the scientists studying seal poo
The British Antarctic Survey monitor the droppings of some of the higher predators of South Georgia in the Antarctic. They say it helps them keep track of what's happening in the environment.
Camera/editor Raeph Ballantyne
-
04 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window