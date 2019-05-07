How fireflies inspired energy-efficient lights
Electricity accounts for around 5% of greenhouse gas emissions. So how can we make it more efficient? Belgian physicist Jean-Pol Vigneron and his team found the answer could lie within a firefly's abdomen.

Digital producers: Jennifer Green and Anna Doble; Animator: Jules Bartl

  • 07 May 2019
