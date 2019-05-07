Media player
How fireflies inspired energy-efficient lights
Electricity accounts for around 5% of greenhouse gas emissions. So how can we make it more efficient? Belgian physicist Jean-Pol Vigneron and his team found the answer could lie within a firefly's abdomen.
Listen to '30 Animals That Made Us Smarter' for more.
Digital producers: Jennifer Green and Anna Doble; Animator: Jules Bartl
07 May 2019
