How to reduce your carbon footprint when you fly

Travelling by plane has never been more popular, with 4bn passengers flying every year.

But aviation emissions contribute to climate change, and scientists say we need to do more to tackle the problem.

BBC research has found that only tiny fraction of passengers travelling with the world's biggest airlines are choosing to offset their carbon footprints.

Carbon offset schemes involve paying extra in order to contribute to environmental projects that reduce the amount of CO2 in the atmosphere. But it's not the only way to reduce the impact of your flight on the planet.

BBC Environment Reporter Laura Foster explains some of the things you can do to reduce the carbon footprint of your flight.