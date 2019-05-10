Could desalination help prevent wars?
Could desalination help prevent water wars?

In the Middle East it’s long been feared that increasing competition over shared natural supplies of fresh water – because of growing populations and climate change – could lead to water wars but Israel now produces most of its drinking water from sea water, and other parts of the region are looking to do the same.

  • 10 May 2019