Climate change: Are California's Redwoods under threat?
California’s Coast Redwood (Sequoia sempervirens) trees are the tallest living things on Earth and are also among the oldest.
But they are far from invulnerable and some fear that climate change may endanger the future of the species.
The BBC Travel Show’s Mike Corey visits Big Sur in California to find out more.
The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News and the BBC News Channel.
28 May 2019
