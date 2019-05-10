Media player
Rosalind Franklin rover: Learning to drive a Mars rover
Engineers at the RUAG company in Switzerland have been testing the locomotion system of the Rosalind Franklin Mars rover. The joint European-Russian robot is due to be launched to the Red Planet next year. In this video, a validation model of the rover is driven down a ramp - to simulate the manoeuvre Rosalind Franklin must perform to get off its landing platform. The latter part of the video has been speeded up.
10 May 2019
