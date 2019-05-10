Media player
Rosalind Franklin rover: Climbing over 'Martian rocks'
Engineers at the RUAG company in Switzerland have been testing the locomotion system of the Rosalind Franklin Mars rover. The joint European-Russian robot is due to be launched to the Red Planet next year. In this video, a validation model of the rover is driven over large stone blocks - to simulate the manoeuvres Rosalind Franklin may have to perform on the surface of Mars.
10 May 2019
