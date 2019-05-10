Standing up on Mars
Engineers at the RUAG company in Switzerland have been testing the locomotion system of the Rosalind Franklin Mars rover. The joint European-Russian robot is due to be launched to the Red Planet next year. In this video, a validation model of the rover is shown unpacking its wheels - to simulate the manoeuvre Rosalind Franklin will have to perform once it has touched down on Mars on its landing platform. The video has been speeded up.

  • 10 May 2019