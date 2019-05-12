Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
13 facts you should know about Apollo 11
The first Moon landing was 50 years ago. Here are thirteen facts about the historic event.
The BBC World Service has made a podcast series to mark the anniversary of the first lunar landing called 13 Minutes To The Moon.
The first episode of the weekly series is available for download from 13 May. The final episode will be available on 20 July, the anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission itself.
-
12 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window