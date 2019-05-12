13 facts you should know about Apollo 11
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

13 facts you should know about Apollo 11

The first Moon landing was 50 years ago. Here are thirteen facts about the historic event.

The BBC World Service has made a podcast series to mark the anniversary of the first lunar landing called 13 Minutes To The Moon.

The first episode of the weekly series is available for download from 13 May. The final episode will be available on 20 July, the anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission itself.

  • 12 May 2019