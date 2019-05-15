The Arctic farmer
The Arctic farmer trying to make his town more sustainable

Meet the man growing vegetables in the most northerly town on Earth. Ben Vidmar wants to make the Arctic town of Longyearbyen more sustainable. Can he make a difference?

