Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Five times television changed the world
Bafta is calling for there to be more climate change related plotlines and references in televisions programmes.
The Academy says TV has in the past raised awareness when it comes to health and social issues such as HIV, knife crime and plastic pollution - and now the same needs to be done for environment and sustainability issues.
But what TV shows have had the biggest impact on the way we view the world?
Here are some of the most memorable.
Video Journalist: Laura Foster
-
16 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window