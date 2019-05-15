Wood Wide Web: New global map to help assess climate change

Video

Trees are connected by an underground network of fungi that connect trees and provide them with the nutrients they need to survive. This system has been nicknamed the Wood Wide Web.

Now a team of scientists, including Tom Crowther from ETH Zurich and Brian Steidinger from Stanford University, have mapped this network on a global scale. The new model could help predict and assess climate change, as well as aid forest managers in the restoration of woodlands around the world.

(Producer: Jennifer Green, Illustration: Jules Bartl)