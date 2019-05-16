Media player
25 years of ice loss in the Antarctic
Scientists have stitch together a quarter century of European satellite measurements of the White Continent, showing those regions that are melting and the pace at which it's happening.
Scientists say almost a quarter of the West Antarctic Ice Sheet is now considered unstable.
By unstable, they mean more ice is being lost from the region than is being replenished through snowfall.
16 May 2019
