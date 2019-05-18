What's it like to be bitten by a bedbug?
Bedbugs have existed for far longer than humans, as study has revealed.

DNA samples from 30 species of bedbug showed the insects had been around for at least 115 million years.

The blood-sucking parasites predate their earliest known hosts - bats - by more than 50 million years.

The BBC's Victoria Gill was shown how the bugs feed.

  • 18 May 2019