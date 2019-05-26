Have you ever seen a spittlebug?

Video

Scientists want your help in finding spittlebugs.

The insects get their name from the frothy spittle they leave on plants in spring.

On mainland Europe they're known to spread a deadly plant disease that's killing olive trees.

According to experts, Xylella is highly likely to come to the UK on imported plants, where an outbreak could cause major damage to crops, garden plants and forest trees.

A team including the Royal Horticultural Society and the University of Sussex is calling for volunteers to spot spittle and spittlebugs.

They say the information will help them be ready to respond, should the disease arrive.