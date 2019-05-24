Lift off for SpaceX broadband project

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lift off for SpaceX rocket carrying 60 satellites
The SpaceX company has begun the roll-out of its orbiting broadband system.
A Falcon-9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida late on Thursday, packed with 60 satellites capable of giving users on the ground high-speed connections to the internet.
Entrepreneur Elon Musk's firm aims eventually to loft nearly 12,000 spacecraft for its "Starlink" network.
-
24 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-48394101/lift-off-for-spacex-rocket-carrying-60-satellitesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window