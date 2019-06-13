Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How to save a snail from extinction
The tiny greater Bermuda land snail is critically endangered in the wild, but a breeding programme is bringing hope. Thought to be extinct, the gastropod was found living in plastic bags discarded in an alleyway in the capital, Hamilton. A captive breeding at Chester Zoo in the UK has produced prodigious numbers of young to repopulate the species.
-
13 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window