Zookeeper Amber Flewitt on how to save a snail from extinction
How to save a snail from extinction

The tiny greater Bermuda land snail is critically endangered in the wild, but a breeding programme is bringing hope. Thought to be extinct, the gastropod was found living in plastic bags discarded in an alleyway in the capital, Hamilton. A captive breeding at Chester Zoo in the UK has produced prodigious numbers of young to repopulate the species.

  • 13 Jun 2019