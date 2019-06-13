Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Meet the snail that came back from the dead
The tiny greater Bermuda land snail is critically endangered in the wild, but a breeding programme is bringing hope. Thought to be extinct, the gastropod was found living in plastic bags discarded in an alleyway in the capital, Hamilton. Captive breeding has produced prodigious numbers of young to repopulate the species.
-
13 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-48546768/meet-the-snail-that-came-back-from-the-deadRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window