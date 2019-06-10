Does The Minch hide a meteorite crater?

Video

Scientists think the crater left by an ancient asteroid strike lies under the strait dividing mainland Scotland from the Western Isles. The team from Oxford and Aberdeen universities has been investigating the rocks on the Highlands coast, which show tell-tale signs of being the ejected debris from a meteorite impact that occurred 1.2 billion years ago. The studies have traced that material's origin to a point out in The Minch. Oxford's Dr Ken Amor spoke with Nick Robinson on BBC Radio 4's Today programme.