Climate change: Ed Miliband defends costs of 2050 target
The UK's target to cut Greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 "makes economic sense" Ed Miliband has said.

He told the Today programme the costs to achieve the target are a "small price to pay".

Chancellor Philip Hammond has warned of a potential cost of £1 trillion by 2050.

  • 12 Jun 2019
