Video
How do you make a map of Greenland?
The British Antarctic Survey has made a new map of Greenland, described as the most accurate of its type to date. The rendering was compiled by Laura Gerrish, a GIS and mapping specialist. She spoke with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos, along with Henry Burgess from the NERC Arctic Office.
13 Jun 2019
